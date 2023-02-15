Planning your weekly grocery shopping can help you save money while also reducing trips to the store.

Here are some tips to help you get started:

Make a list of what you need and stick to it. Before heading to the store, decide what items you need and create a list. Don’t be tempted to add items that you don’t need and could lead to overspending. Use store circulars. Every week, stores put out circulars that list the items they have on sale. Take the time to check out these circulars and plan your shopping list accordingly. Consider bulk purchases. Buying items in bulk, especially non-perishables, can be a great way to save money. Just make sure you’ll be able to use all the items before they expire. Compare prices. Take the time to compare prices between different stores. Some stores may offer items for cheaper than others and you can save a great deal of money by shopping around. Don’t shop when you’re hungry. Grocery shopping while you’re hungry can be a recipe for overspending. Set a budget and stick to it. Check sites like Amazon. You can save time and money sometimes by ordering online.

Following these tips can help you save money on your weekly grocery shopping and make the most of your food budget during these trying times..