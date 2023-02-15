Nipigon – On February 15, 2023, tragedy struck on the Wolf River bridge, Highway 11&17, in Dorion Township as two sport utility vehicles (SUV) collided in the early morning hours. The driver of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the scene of the crash, while the passenger of the same vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second SUV were also transported to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is yet to be determined. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) responded to the scene with assistance from Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Dorion/Hurkett Volunteer Fire Departments.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) is still on the scene, and Highway 11&17 remains closed while further investigations are conducted. Our deepest sympathies are with those affected by the accident.