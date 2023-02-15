Thunder Bay – Weather – Early this morning, precipitation is expected to change from rain to snow, with the potential for a flash freeze due to the arrival of a significantly colder air mass brought in by northerly winds, which may create icy conditions.

Additionally, the wind is expected to intensify from the north during the morning, causing localized blowing snow and a possible reduction in visibility. Snowfall will diminish to flurries as the afternoon progresses, with the wind subsiding accordingly.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:

Snow. Additional accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Lower amounts are expected near to Lake Superior.

Northerly winds gusting 60 to 70 km/h.

Reduced visibility in snow and local blowing snow.

Possible flash freeze conditions.