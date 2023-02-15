KENORA – NEWS – On the 14 February 2023 at 6:55PM OPP responded to a report of shoplifting in the 500 block of Park Street. OPP responded immediately and located and arrested two people nearby.

The OPP have charged two people, Quinton CAMERON and Kelvin MEEKIS with theft and bail violations as a result of thefts.

As a result of the investigation two Kenora residents have been arrested and charged.

25-year-old Kelvin MEEKIS is charged with

Theft under $5000

Failure to comply with Probation order

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

And 23-year-old Quinton CAMERON is charged with

Theft under $5000

Failure to comply with Probation order X 2

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122.