HIGHWAY 17 Closed Near Dorion Due to a Serious Motor Vehicle Collision

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
334
Emergency Road Closure

THUNDER BAY – ROAD CLOSURE – THE OPP AND EMS ARE ON SCENE FOR A SERIOUS MVC on #Hwy11/17 near Dorion. The highway is closed in both directions from Hwy587 to Hwy 628.

 

