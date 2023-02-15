Thunder Bay – Weather – Winter is coming back with a winter storm system causing warnings and alerts from Environmentonment Canada.

Thunder Bay

Late this afternoon, snowfall and localized blowing snow are expected to cease, followed by cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Earlier this morning, Lake Superior experienced rainfall with a local accumulation of 5 cm. A northwest wind of 40 km/h with gusts of up to 60 is anticipated, resulting in a drop in temperature to minus 9 this afternoon, accompanied by a wind chill near minus 19.

Tonight, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the early evening. The northwest wind is forecast to decrease to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40, eventually becoming light this evening. The low for the night is expected to reach minus 19, with a wind chill of minus 17 in the evening and dropping to minus 23 overnight.

Fort Frances

This morning, there is light snowfall expected to end before turning to cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The afternoon is expected to see clearing skies. The wind is anticipated to be north at 40 km/h, with gusts of up to 60, becoming northwest at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 late in the morning. The temperature is forecast to drop to minus 11 this afternoon, resulting in a wind chill of minus 14 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. The UV index is expected to be at 1 or low.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with the wind up to 15 km/h. The low for the night is expected to reach minus 22, with a wind chill of minus 18 in the evening and dropping to minus 29 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

This morning, there will be light snowfall, which is expected to cease before transitioning to cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. As the day progresses, the skies are expected to clear. The wind is forecast to be north at 30 km/h, with gusts of up to 50, but becoming light late this afternoon. The temperature will remain steady near minus 13, resulting in a wind chill of approximately minus 24. The UV index is anticipated to be at 1 or low.

Tonight, the skies are expected to be partly cloudy with the wind up to 15 km/h. The low for the night is projected to reach minus 23, with a wind chill of minus 22 in the evening and dropping to minus 30 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite.

Kenora

It is expected to be mainly cloudy with light snowfall ending this morning, followed by a 40 percent chance of flurries later this morning. As the day progresses, the skies will clear. The wind is projected to be north at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50, resulting in a high of minus 13. The wind chill is expected to be minus 25 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. The UV index is anticipated to be at 1 or low.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with a northwest wind of 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low for the night is forecast to reach minus 23, with a wind chill of minus 20 in the evening and dropping to minus 30 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite.

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation