THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service would like to remind the public to drive with increased caution during inclement weather events.

A period of rainfall, followed by plunging temperatures, ice pellets, and snow has led to extremely slippery conditions on many area roadways. As a result, numerous motor vehicle collisions have already been reported this morning.

If travel is not absolutely necessary, you should consider staying home until weather and roadway conditions improve.

If travel is absolutely necessary, please remember the following:

• Give yourself extra time to reach your destination, and come to terms with the reality that you might be late.

• Leave ample space between yourself and other motorists. If a motorist is following too closely behind you, do not feel pressured into speeding up.

• Clear all of the ice and snow off your vehicle, including your headlights and taillights.

• Turn your vehicle’s lights on when visibility is poor (remember that daytime running lights often do not activate your taillights, which are vital when visibility is poor).

• Approach intersections with extreme caution and anticipate that other motorists may enter on amber and red lights due to their own inability to compensate for slippery surfaces.

• Drive sober.