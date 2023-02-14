Thunder Bay – Living – Want to go skating? Due to recent warm weather in Thunder Bay, all outdoor rinks except for the one at Prince Arthur’s Landing have been temporarily closed as the ice conditions have significantly deteriorated.

Change rooms will be closed, and residents are asked to avoid the ice surfaces as the ice is extremely soft, with some areas completely melted.

The refrigerated rink at Prince Arthur’s Landing remains open for skating from Monday to Wednesday 12 pm-8 pm and Thursday to Sunday 12 pm-9 pm.

An update will be provided once the rinks are reopened, which is expected by the weekend if the temperature drops as forecasted after Thursday.