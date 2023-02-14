THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the City of Thunder Bay.

Flash freeze conditions may develop on Wednesday morning as northerly winds will usher in a significantly cooler air mass, according to Environment Canada.

The rapid drop in temperatures may lead to any ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation to freeze.

Forecast for Wednesday

Snow is forecast for the area with a range of 5 to 10 centimetres of accumulation. The winds will be from the Northwest at 40 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h.

The temperature will hovering near -8 C with the wind chill feeling like -18 C.

Wednesday evening, the skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries in the evening. The winds will shift to the Northwest, lowering to 20 km/h and becoming light in the evening. The temperature will drop to -14 C, with the wind chill feeling like -14 C in the evening and -20 C overnight.