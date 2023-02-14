Fort Frances – Indigenous – Treaty #3 Women’s Council and the Grand Council Treaty #3 Territorial Planning Unit have announced the official launch of the Treaty #3 Nibi Portal.

This online space is designed to share teachings, experiences, and responsibilities in relation to Nibi and to honour the values of the Nibi Declaration. The portal will be ever expanding, continually adding videos, teachings, and support for the Nibi Declaration that can be used to guide decision-making and relationships to Nibi.

The Gaagiidoo-Ikwewag Women’s Council is thrilled to be a part of this journey.

They commend the technicians for implementing their vision for the portal, which captures many of the sacred teachings, songs, stories, legends, lesson plans, artifacts, and observations of the Anishinaabekwe in this territory.

In this way, the portal will help to preserve, protect, and respect all Nibi, fulfilling the Anishinaabekwe’s sacred responsibility and authority.

We are proud to be part of this journey, to announce this launch, and see the Nibi portal become a reality. On behalf of the GCT#3, Women’s Council, the technicians are to be commended for implementing our vision for this portal.” – Priscilla Simard of Gaagiidoo-Ikwewag

On the Nibi Portal, you will find spaces provided for sharing and learning of experiences and relationships with Nibi, teachings, and educational resources that share the importance of Nibi, and art in various modes from the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3. There are also opportunities within the Nibi Portal that provide connections with others around the world who share like-minded ideals and beliefs about Nibi.

“Anishinaabekwe have a sacred relationship with Nibi and our Treaty #3 Women’s Council have continued to be leaders in fulfilling this responsibility,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “I am excited for the release of the Nibi Portal to continue to showcase the work of our Nation in relationship to Nibi. The opportunity to share this knowledge and understanding with everyone across the world and across generations will ensure we continue to protect Nibi for the future”

It is our hope, as Grand Council Treaty #3, that the Nibi Portal supports your sacred, and personal connection and relationship with Nibi and inspires you to continue on this journey with us as we fulfill our responsibilities to Nibi.