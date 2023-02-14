Fort Frances – Byron INDIAN faces numerous Criminal Code charges after attempting to disarm police officers in Fort Frances.

Fort Frances OPP state that on February 10, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers with the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located and stopped an individual in the 400 block of Scott Street in the Town of Fort Frances for a probation violation.

As officers attempted to arrest the individual, an attempt was made to disarm the officers.

As a result, Byron INDIAN, 33-years-old, of Fort Frances has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Assault with intent to resist arrest – two counts

· Disarm police – two counts

· Fail to comply probation – two counts

· Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – two counts

The accused is being held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 16, 2023.

If anyone has witnessed this incident or has information to offer in connection with this case, they are encouraged to contact the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122.