Special Weather Statements in Effect

Thunder Bay – Weather – Wintery weather is forecast. Special Weather Statements have been issued for parts of Western Ontario.

A special weather statement is in effect for Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Rainy River, Atikokan, Nipigon, Armstrong, Sioux Lookout, Shebandowan, Quetico Park, Upsala, and Raith, with snow expected tonight through Wednesday. Hazards include total accumulations of 10 to 25 cm of snow, reduced visibility due to blowing and falling snow, and a risk for freezing rain. The event is expected to last from this evening to Wednesday evening.

A low pressure system is predicted to bring some wintry weather to the region this evening and into Wednesday afternoon. Rain or a mix of rain and snow is expected to begin late this afternoon or evening, transitioning to all snow overnight. There is a risk of freezing rain during this transition period. Winds will pick up from the northeast on Wednesday, bringing blowing snow to exposed areas. A markedly cooler air mass may cause icy conditions late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Snow should start tapering off from southwest to northeast Wednesday afternoon and evening, with total snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm possible. Depending on the severity of the storm, some parts of the region may need to be upgraded to a snowfall warning. Be sure to plan accordingly and stay up to date with the latest weather forecast.

Thunder Bay

Today the weather will be mainly sunny, but cloudiness is expected to increase in the morning. There is a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon, with winds blowing up to 15 km/h.

The temperature will reach a high of 5°C, but with the wind chill it will feel like minus 5°C in the morning. The UV index will be low to moderate.

Tonight brings a mix of rain and snow, with a possible 2-4 cm of snowfall. Winds will shift from east to north in the evening, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 5°C, and with the wind chill it will feel like minus 9°C overnight.

Fort Frances

Skies began to cloud over early this morning and there is a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon, with winds up to 15 km/h.

The temperature will stay relatively mild, at a high of +2°C. The wind chill factor this morning is minus 6°C and the UV index is low or 1.

This evening snow is expected, with the risk of freezing rain in the evening. Local blowing snow is expected overnight and between 5 to 10 cm of snow accumulation is expected. Winds will shift from northeast 20 km/h to north 40 km/h later in the evening, gusting up to 60 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 12°C and the wind chill factor overnight will be minus 20°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The sky is overcast today with a 30% chance of some flurries in the early morning hours. Late in the afternoon, there is a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. The wind will pick up in the afternoon, becoming northeasterly at 20km/h.

The temperature will reach a high of 2°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -3°C. The UV index will be low at 1.

Tonight, there is a risk of freezing rain in the evening and local blowing snow in the night. Snowfall amounts are expected to be between 5 and 10 cm. The wind will remain northeasterly, but will increase to 40km/h, gusting to 60km/h. The temperature will drop to -17°C, with a wind chill of -26°C.

Kenora

Today, a cloudy day is in store with a 30% chance of flurries early in the morning. Later in the afternoon, the chance of flurries or rain showers is expected to increase to 30%. Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h and later turn north at 40 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.

The high temperature for today will be 2 degrees Celsius. However, because of the wind chill, it will feel like minus 3 degree Celsius in the morning. The UV Index will be either low or 1.

Tonight, there is a forecast of snow and local blowing snow with total accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. The wind will be north at 40 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h. The low temperature for tonight will be minus 17 degrees Celsius, and with the wind chill, it will feel like minus 27 degrees Celsius.

Sachigo Lake

There will be periods of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning, resulting in a local snowfall of 2 cm. The wind from the north is expected to blow at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature will fall to minus 15 this afternoon, which will create a wind chill of minus 7 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon.

Tonight, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, and the wind from the north will blow at 20 km/h, becoming light overnight. The temperature will drop to minus 29, causing a wind chill of minus 27 this evening and minus 38 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite.