Thunder Bay – Confederation College is set to host its annual Career and Job Fair on Wednesday February 15, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Student Lounge. More than 60 local, regional, and national employers will be in attendance. The event is open to the public.

Confederation College’s Career and Job Fair is an essential event to support students, upcoming graduates, alumni, and community job seekers to get connected to our employer partners. The event is designed to help individuals to learn about opportunities and make connections with key employers. It is intended for all interest levels, so this is the perfect way to learn more about organizations directly from the employer; furthermore, for employers to make connections with future talent.

“We’re incredibly excited to have over 80 employers from diverse sectors and backgrounds here at the college to meet with future employees,” said Dan Stezenko, Supervisor, Operations, Workforce Development at the college. “We had an overwhelming response from employers, and that means a lot of opportunities for students and graduates looking for their next, or first career opportunity.”

Impala Canada is helping to support the Career Fair, and will be one of the employers showcased at the event. Their Lac des Iles (LDI) palladium mine has been in operations for nearly 30 years and is located 90 minutes northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. With a workforce of more than 700 people, Lac des Iles is regularly recruiting new team members and runs a successful apprenticeship program for individuals pursuing Red Seal certifications in several trades disciplines.

“We’re thrilled to be at Confederation College this week and to support this event, as we are always looking to meet and recruit the next generation of mining talent. LDI is close to Thunder Bay, is a great place to live and work, and provides an exciting opportunity for young people to gain entry into the workplace,” said Mike Newbold, General Manager, LDI. “We hope everyone enjoys this year’s Career Fair.”