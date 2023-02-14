ATIKOKAN – WEAtHER – A low pressure system is predicted to bring some wintry weather to the region this evening and into Wednesday afternoon. Rain or a mix of rain and snow is expected to begin late this afternoon or evening, transitioning to all snow overnight. There is a risk of freezing rain during this transition period. Winds will pick up from the northeast on Wednesday, bringing blowing snow to exposed areas. A markedly cooler air mass may cause icy conditions late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Snow should start tapering off from southwest to northeast Wednesday afternoon and evening, with total snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm possible. Depending on the severity of the storm, some parts of the region may need to be upgraded to a snowfall warning. Be sure to plan accordingly and stay up to date with the latest weather forecast.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Snow expected tonight through Wednesday.

Hazards: Snow, with total accumulations of 10 to 25 cm possible.

Reduced visibility in locally blowing snow and falling snow.

Risk for freezing rain.

Timing: This evening to Wednesday evening.