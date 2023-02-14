ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – A Snowfall Warning is in Effect. There will be a low pressure system affecting the region from this evening until Wednesday afternoon, with precipitation starting as rain or a mix of rain and snow before transitioning to snow overnight.

There is a risk of brief freezing rain during the transition. Winds will increase out of the northeast on Wednesday, causing blowing snow in exposed areas. The significantly cooler air mass brought in by the northeasterly winds could lead to icy conditions.

Snow is expected to taper off from southwest to northeast Wednesday afternoon and evening, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 cm expected by Wednesday evening.

11:29 AM EST Tuesday 14 February 2023

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Snow expected tonight through Wednesday evening.

Hazards: Snow, with total accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Reduced visibility in locally blowing snow and falling snow.