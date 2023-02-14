Anizzy is a soulful and incredibly gifted recording artist with a passion for the engaging energy of pop music and the soothing melodies of modern R&B.

The artist recently set out to release a brand new studio effort. His new project is titled “You Against Me,” and it is a really great introduction to the work, sound and feel of this extraordinary performer.

This fantastic new EP release has a really special approach to production, with a sound that feels clear and sophisticated, yet warm and organic. In addition to the world-class production aesthetics, the song is also lifted up the the artist’s remarkable performer, displaying a very dynamic vocal style that brings energy and vibrancy to the table, seamlessly blurring the lines between different styles and ideas.

Find out more about Anizzy and listen to his music:

