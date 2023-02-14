SUDBURY – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Sudbury Detachment have arrested and charged an Onaping resident following a child pornography and child luring investigation.

On February 7, 2023, police arrested an Onaping resident after a search warrant was executed at his residence. A quantity of child sexual abuse material was discovered and multiple electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

As a result of this investigation, Stewart Edward CUNNINGHAM, age 72, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is next scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized.

The OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet. Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection.

This is an important first step that can save a child. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety.

Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca. Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.