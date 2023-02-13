Ottawa – Transport Canada has issued safety recalls for 5 more vehicles. These recalls seek to address a variety of issues that could potentially endanger the safety of drivers and their passengers.

The impacted vehicles include:

2009-2012 Volkswagen Routan 2009-2012 Audi Q5 2009-2012 Audi Q7 2014-2016 Acura MDX 2013-2015 Honda Accord

The Volkswagen Routan recall intends to fix potential defects in the vehicle’s airbag system, which could lead to the air bag not properly deploying during an accident. Owners of the Routan should take their vehicle to a Volkswagen dealer for repair.

The Audi Q5 and Q7 recalls focus on the potential for a fuel system leak to occur. The fuel system could cause a fire if it is not properly maintained. Audi will remedy the issue by installing a new fuel pump and fuel system.

The Acura MDX is being recalled for a potential defect in the vehicle’s air conditioner compressor. If the compressor fails, it could damage the engine or lead to a loss of power. Acura dealers will inspect and replace the compressor if necessary.

The Honda Accord recall focuses on a potential issue with the vehicle’s parking brake. If the brake fails, it could cause the car to roll away, increasing the risk of an accident. Honda dealers will inspect and replace the parking brake if necessary.

All of these recalled vehicles are of great importance to their owners, and it is essential that they have their car inspected and any necessary repairs completed to ensure their safety. Transport Canada urges that owners of these vehicles take action as soon as possible.