THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person – Thomas WALKER – a 45 years of age male

Thomas WALKER was last seen on February 9, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the area of Coppin Road.

Thomas WALKER is described as a Caucasian male, standing about 5’8″ tall with a medium build. He has medium length brown hair with a white spot on the left side, full brown beard, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Thomas WALKER was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with white inside, blue jeans, black work boots and a white cowboy hat.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.