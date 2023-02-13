The pursuit of flawless skin has become an increasingly popular concern among individuals, leading to the rise in demand for cosmetic procedures. Advances in technology have made these procedures more attainable and affordable for the average person. With an abundance of options available, choosing the right procedure can be a daunting task. To assist in this decision making process, we have consulted with Dr. Simon Ourian, the highly renowned cosmetic dermatology doctor based in Beverly Hills. He has curated a comprehensive list of the top five cosmetic procedures for achieving perfect skin, along with a comprehensive evaluation of the pros and cons of each procedure.

1.BOTOX®

Botox® is a well-known cosmetic treatment that has been widely used for many years to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. It operates by temporarily relaxing the muscles that cause wrinkles, leading to a smoother and more youthful-looking complexion.

Pros: Botox® offers a fast and minimally invasive solution to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is a quick procedure that does not require any recovery time and results in a more youthful appearance by effectively smoothing out wrinkles.

Cons: The outcomes of Botox® treatment are not permanent and require repeated sessions to keep the results. Some individuals may encounter adverse reactions, such as headaches, bruises, and drooping eyelids.

2.FILLERS

Fillers such as Juvederm and Restylane are popular cosmetic procedures that aim to rejuvenate the skin by restoring volume and plumpness. These fillers can effectively reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and can also be utilized to enhance certain facial features, like cheekbones and lips.

In Dr. Simon Ourian’s office, he uses NEUSTEM™, a dermal filler that is exclusively available in Epione Beverly Hills.

Pros: Fillers offer both instant and long-lasting results, with a variety of options to choose from for different parts of the face. They can enhance one’s natural features and give the skin a youthful and plump appearance by restoring volume.

Cons: Fillers may cause temporary side effects such as swelling, redness, and bruising. When done with an inexperienced provider, the procedure may lead to an unnatural appearance or the formation of lumps or bumps under the skin.

Undereye Dark Circles Removal by Dr. Simon Ourian using Neustem™ and Coolaser®

3. COOLASER®

The Coolaser® procedure utilizes a laser to remove the top layer of damaged skin, resulting in smoother and more radiant skin. It is minimally invasive and can be used to treat various skin issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, and acne scars. Like Neustem™, the Coolaser® is pioneered by Hollywood’s favorite beauty doctor, Dr. Simon Ourian, and is exclusively available to his office.

Pros: The Coolaser® procedure delivers enduring outcomes, enhances the feel and appearance of skin, and addresses a range of skin issues. It is a relatively safe and reliable technique with minimal recovery time.

Cons: Coolaser® may cause temporary redness, swelling, and sensitivity to the sun.

Embed: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbciWk0g8cs/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc=

4. MICRODERMABRASION

Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic procedure that utilizes fine crystals to gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells. It can enhance the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, and uneven skin tone. This non-invasive treatment is quick, painless, and does not require any recovery time. Additionally, it can improve skin texture, tone, and overall appearance, making it suitable for all skin types.

Pros: Microdermabrasion is a quick and painless procedure with no downtime. It can help improve skin texture, tone, and appearance, and is suitable for all skin types.

Cons: Microdermabrasion may cause redness, swelling, and sensitivity to light. Some people may experience skin irritation or an allergic reaction to the fine crystals used in the procedure. It may also be necessary to undergo multiple treatments to achieve desired skin.

5.CHEMICAL PEELS

Chemical Peels are a highly sought-after cosmetic treatment that utilizes a chemical solution to remove the outermost layer of skin that has been damaged by various factors such as sun exposure, aging, and acne. The purpose of this procedure is to reveal a smoother and more radiant complexion. This procedure is suitable for treating a wide range of skin concerns including fine lines and wrinkles, sun damage, and acne. By removing the top layer of damaged skin, chemical peels can effectively improve the overall appearance and health of the skin. It’s important to note that chemical peels vary in strength and application method, and the specific peel chosen will depend on the individual’s skin type and the desired results.

Pros: Chemical peels are relatively cheap and generally works in improving the overall skin condition.

Cons: Chemical peels pose a high risk of redness, scarring, and possibly infection. The treatment also requires substantial downtime.