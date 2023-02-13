Fort Frances – Crime Report – Another busy week for the Ontario Provincial Police in the Rainy River District.

Over the past seven days, the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 223 occurrences between Monday February 6, 2023, and Sunday, February 12, 2023, including:

· eTicket – Vehicle – 39

· R.I.D.E. – 18

· Police assistance – 18

· Domestic dispute – 11

· Mental health act – 11

· Motor vehicle collision – 8

· Family dispute – 7

· Alarm – 7

· Police information – 7

· Traffic complaint – 7

· Theft – 6

· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 5

· Assault – 5

· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 4

· Ambulance Assistance – 4

· Warrants – 4

· Fraud – 4

· Trespass to property act – 4

· Property related – 3

· Bail violations – 3

· Community services – 3

· Suspicious vehicle – 3

· Suspicious person – 3

· Unwanted person – 3

· Assist Other Police Agency – 2

· Impaired/over 80 – 2

· 911 call/911 hang-up – 2

· eTicket – Person – 2

· Phone calls – 2

· Drug offences – 2

· Prevent breach of peace – 2

· Person check-in – 2

· Neighbour dispute – 2

· Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2

· Person Check in – OSOR – 1

· Trouble with youth – 1

· Person Well-Being Check – 1

· Mischief – 1

· Court order – 1

· Escort – 1

· Fire – 1

· eTicket – Enforcement Initiative (RIDE) – 1

· Threats – 1

· Non-traffic accident – 1

· Sexual assault – 1

· Noise complaint – 1

· CMIT – Activity Reports – 1

· Harassment – 1

· Shoplift – 1

· Liquor licence act – 1

The Rainy River OPP also laid 30 charges under the Criminal Code and 24 under the Highway Traffic Act.