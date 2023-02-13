Protect Your Family and Parents

The Ontario Serious Fraud Office (SFO) are investigating a complex door-to-door sales scam that results in victims facing poor renovations, liens, or mortgages on their homes. Despite the ban on door-to-door sales, these criminal activities persist, with the perpetrators being skilled in persuasion and persistence. They target vulnerable individuals by visiting their homes, presenting themselves as friendly helpers, and using their charm to gain trust.

The scam unfolds when the fraudsters contact the individuals either at their doorstep or by phone. They use convincing tactics to convince the homeowner that they need a new appliance, contract, or service that was never requested or needed. This can include air cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, duct cleaning, furnaces, water filters, water heaters, water treatment devices, or a combination of these goods and services.

Once the service is completed or the device is installed, the situation can quickly spiral out of control, causing further harm to the victim.

Watch For Fraud Signs

Whether by phone or in person:

The victim is contacted by someone claiming to be from a law firm offering assistance to exit previously signed contracts, remove possible liens and consolidate incurred debts. Victims are told they may be eligible to receive a grant for a significant amount of money IF they agree to exit the contract.

If a grant was offered, the victim is contacted by a home renovation company and is persuaded to sign a contract and speak with a finance company on the phone. They are led to believe this is required to comply with the grant, BUT it is actually the process to have a mortgage approved on their home.

The funds are then deposited into the victim’s bank account, leading the victim to believe they have received the grant, but it is actually funds from the home equity mortgage taken out on their home.

The victim is told not to touch the money, as it must go toward renovations, as well as to the payments they were making for installed equipment.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF/YOUR LOVED ONES

Answer your door only if you are expecting an invited guest

if you are expecting an invited guest Do not allow unsolicited visitors into your home

Hang up on unsolicited phone calls

Never share personal information or copies of any bills or financial statements

Do not make a decision on the spot

Do not sign blank documents

Take the time to understand what you are signing and ask questions

Do not answer questions on a phone/video call if you are being told the answers by someone else (if someone is telling you to answer ‘yes’/ ‘no’)

Check regularly on family or others who might be vulnerable to persuasive and persistent individuals

Talk to the bank about a vulnerable loved one to prevent suspicious withdrawals

Understand no renovations are free

Visit Canada.ca to review green grant opportunities

Ask yourself: why has this person offered to help and how do they know your situation

Consider checking your credit history online at TransUnion and Equifax

Look up your property on the Land Registry Ontario website

Install video cameras around your home or video capturing doorbells

RED FLAGS Fraud

The person visiting you says you have won a class-action lawsuit regarding the installation of your equipment and the money can only be used towards renovations to your home

You are told your home is now a ‘green home’ after the installation of some equipment and therefore you qualify for a grant. A condition of the grant is that you can only use the money to do renovations or add more equipment

A financial company approaches you, unsolicited, indicating they can help you get out of payments or to consolidate your debt

If you are told renovations are free

If you do not have input on the renovations a company does or what materials they use

If you are pressured to have renovations started right away

Renovations in these frauds have included: flooring, painting, smart thermostats, vanities, sinks, toilets, showers, kitchen s cabinets and insulation. They are often poor quality and are left unfinished

If you believe you have become a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 (toll-free) or report online on the Fraud Reporting System (FRS). You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report the incident online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.