Thunder Bay – Weather – Warmer weather continues across the region.

Across Western Ontario on February 13, 2023 it is expected to be a partly cloudy with an average high of -9 degrees Celsius and a low of -15 degrees Celsius. The wind is predicted to be light and variable at 3 km/h. Precipitation is not expected to be significant.

Throughout the day, the temperature is expected to remain relatively constant, neither dropping or rising dramatically. There is a chance of light flurries in the evening, but overall the day should remain dry. As the day progresses, the amount of cloud cover may increase, but there is still the possibility of plenty of sunshine.

The wind chill will make the temperatures feel colder than what the thermometer reads, so those outdoors should dress accordingly. However, it will be a pleasant day overall with temperatures much warmer than the previous weeks.

Thunder Bay

This morning, it will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. The wind will become westerly at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The temperature will reach a high of 3°C, with a wind chill of -7°C. The UV index will be low.

In the evening the clouds will start to increase, with the wind up to 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of -4°C, with a wind chill of -6°C.

Fort Frances

Today in Fort Frances will be mainly sunny with some clouds rolling in near midnight. The wind is expected to be southward at 20 km/h later in the afternoon, making the temperature feel like minus 10 degrees Celsius. UV index is expected to be low, with temperatures reaching a high of 4 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with some clouds rolling in near midnight. Wind will be south at 20 km/h before calming down later in the night. The low temperature is expected to be 4 degrees, feeling like minus 7 degrees with the wind chill.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Today’s weather in Dryden is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 1 degree Celsius. Wind will become south 20 km/h later in the afternoon, making the wind chill a cool minus 7 in the morning. UV Index is expected to remain low.

In the evening, the sky will be partly cloudy with increasing cloudiness later on. Wind will be south 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, before dying down late at night. Low temperatures will drop to minus 1 degree Celsius.

Kenora

The weather for Kenora is looking rather sunny for today, with light winds of about 20 km/h that may gust up to 40 km/h near noon. The high temperature is expected to reach a pleasant +3 degrees Celsius, but it will feel much colder outside due to the wind chill of -14 degrees Celsius. The UV index is expected to remain low.

Tonight, clouds are expected to increase in the evening, with south winds of about 20 km/h that may gust up to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to -3 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill of -5 degrees. Winds will become light after midnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

For Wasaho Cree Nation, the morning brought an end to the period of light snowfall, leaving the skies cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds have shifted to the northwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40, with temperatures stagnant near minus 13, and a wind chill near minus 23.

Tonight, the skies will remain mainly cloudy. Snowfall is expected to begin after midnight, with an estimated total accumulation of 5 cm. Winds are expected to reach up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will settle at a low of minus 17. The wind chill this evening should be near minus 20, and will drop to minus 27 overnight.