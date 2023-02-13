THUNDER BAY – Living – Is there some paper gold stashed away in a sock drawer?

If you have older iconic Canadian Tire money you may well have a bounty.

For many Canadians, this colorful currency has become a symbol of the country’s unique culture and heritage. But, who would have thought it could be worth so much?

That’s right – some of the older and rarer bills are now being sold for as much as a whopping $3,500! So if you’ve got some of the older bills sitting around, it’s definitely worth taking a look.

A quick search on eBay will show you just how valuable some of those old Canadian Tire bills are.

For those looking to rake in the big bucks, the key is to look for bills from the 1950s and 1960s, as these are the rarest and worth the most. Also, take a good look at the condition of the bill and make sure it is still in relatively good condition. Tattered and tattered bills won’t be worth nearly as much.

So if you’ve got some Canadian Tire money lying around, it’s definitely worth taking the time to check it out. Who knows? You could be sitting on a gold mine!