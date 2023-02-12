Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Jemima CROMARTY, 35 years old.

Jemima CROMARTY was last in contact with family approximately one month ago.

Jemima CROMARTY is described as an Indigenous female, 5’0” tall with a medium build. She has shoulder length dark brown hair, usually in a ponytail or bun. She has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Unknown last clothing descriptors.

No photo available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.