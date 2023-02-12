THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS – The Canadian government has announced a major policy shift in the country’s education system. Going forward, all students in the K–12 system will now be required to learn about Indigenous history, cultures, and perspectives.

The move was welcomed by many Indigenous organizations and leaders across the country, who have long pushed for increased representation and recognition in the public school system.

The new policy will include the introduction of dedicated courses and modules that focus on Indigenous topics and cultures. It is hoped that the curriculum will improve knowledge and understanding of the country’s Indigenous population, and help bridge any gaps in understanding that may exist between students of different backgrounds.

In addition, the policy will require schools to better recognize Indigenous holidays and other important dates in the Indigenous calendar. This includes the celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

The policy was announced in a joint statement from the Canadian Heritage Ministry and the Assembly of First Nations. In the statement, the government noted that the new policy was part of its commitment to “fully integrating Indigenous content and perspectives into the Canadian curriculum.”

The policy is expected to take effect over the next few years, though the timeline for implementation is still being finalized.

This move is the latest in a series of steps the government has taken to improve relations between Indigenous peoples and other Canadians. It follows the launch of a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women in 2016, and the launch of the Indigenous Languages Act in 2019.