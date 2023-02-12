Shoal Lake #40 – NEWS – In the early morning of Feb 11, 2023 a fire destroyed a 6-unit apartment complex in Shoal Lake #40.
Sadly, the entire building burnt down and a couple of community members were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
6 families in Shoal Lake #40 have lost all their belongings, including their children’s clothing, and toys.
A GoFundMe has been started: Click Here!
All funds raised will be used to replace all personal/home items lost in the fire, and support with food and bills during this time.