Shoal Lake #40 – NEWS – In the early morning of Feb 11, 2023 a fire destroyed a 6-unit apartment complex in Shoal Lake #40.

Sadly, the entire building burnt down and a couple of community members were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

6 families in Shoal Lake #40 have lost all their belongings, including their children’s clothing, and toys.

A GoFundMe has been started: Click Here!