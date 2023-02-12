THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay

Sunday skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Kenora:

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning along with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow beginning near noon with up to two centimetres. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of snow with 2 to 4 more centimetres. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 15.