At least 28,000 people have lost their lives in the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria over the weekend.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake, which was centered near Sivrice, Turkey, was felt from as far away as Baghdad, sending panic through the streets and leaving both countries reeling in its wake. As of Monday morning, the death toll was at 28,000, with more than 1,300 people injured and thousands of buildings destroyed.

In Turkey, the worst of the damage was concentrated around the cities closest to the epicenter, with the hardest-hit area in Elazig province. In the city of Elazig alone, more than 20 people have been killed and over 500 buildings were destroyed. In the nearby city of Malatya, another 20 people were killed and nearly 700 buildings were destroyed.

The scale of the destruction in Syria was just as devastating. The death toll in Syria has reached over 400, with hundreds of buildings destroyed. Many of the affected areas in Syria are already suffering from years of civil war and are in a state of disrepair, making them particularly vulnerable to the earthquake’s destruction.

Rescuers and aid workers have been working tirelessly to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake, with many coming from neighboring countries to help. Turkey has declared a three-day period of mourning and has asked for international assistance to help with the response and recovery efforts.

The devastating earthquake has left thousands of people without homes and in need of humanitarian aid. Both Turkey and Syria have asked for international assistance in the wake of this tragedy and will need all the help they can get in the coming days.