THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Marcus MOONIAS, 31 years old.

Marcus MOONIAS was last seen on February 11, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Oliver Road.

Marcus MOONIAS is described as being an Indigenous male, standing about 5’0″ tall with a heavy build and a dark complexion. He has short length, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Marcus MOONIAS was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey sweatpants, and a black toque.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com