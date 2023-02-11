Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather forecast shows change with cooler weather on the way. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Cloudy skies tonight. Fog patches are developing near midnight. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly sunny skies for Fort Frances this morning. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 5. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Dryden with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle later this morning. Winds west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Kenora

Becoming cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late in the morning. Winds will become west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Periods of snow ending early in the afternoon then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon.

The temperature will be falling to minus 22 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 29 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

This evening will see partly cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.