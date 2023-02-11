Breaking: Canadian and American military aircraft are scrambling to investigate an unidentified object flying at high altitude over Northern Canada.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) has positively identified the object and deployed military aircraft in response. Though no further information has been given about the object, including when it was first spotted, this is the third such breach of airspace in the last two weeks.

Maj. Olivier Gallant, a NORAD spokesman, said the object had been positively identified and that officials are currently conducting further investigations in order to determine its nature.

The increased air traffic and military presence has caused concern amongst Northern Canadian residents, who are now anxiously awaiting more information regarding the object in their skies.