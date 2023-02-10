Laval – On Thursday night, hundreds of sorrowful family members, close friends, community members, and politicians joined together in Laval in a candlelight vigil to honour the young victims who had perished in a tragic bus crash the previous day.

Snow and hail fell gently onto the grounds of Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Catholic Church, while an outpouring of love was expressed through teddy bears and flowers that filled the church and its doorstep.

Two of the six children injured in the crash have been discharged from the hospital, while two others are said to be in stable condition.

The city of Laval has mourned the unforgettable loss of two children and prays for a speedy recovery for the four still in hospital.