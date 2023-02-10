THUNDER BAY – Living – Nominations are now open for the 46th Annual Citizens of Exceptional Achievement Awards. The Awards, presented by the City of Thunder Bay, recognize individuals, organizations and groups who volunteer their time to improve and enrich our community.

“As a community, we increasingly rely on volunteers and it is important that we collectively value and recognize their contributions,” said Allison Hill, Chair of the Official Recognition Advisory Committee. “The Citizens of Exceptional Achievement Award nominations are the perfect opportunity to recognize them. If you know a great volunteer, we encourage you to nominate them.”

The three nomination categories include:

Youth Award

This award is presented to an individual, up to the age of 21 years, who, for a minimum of two years, has increased the profile of youth in Thunder Bay through volunteer contributions that enrich quality of life in the community. Volunteer service must be outside the mandated 40 hours.

Good Citizen Award

This award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding volunteer contributions in Thunder Bay for a minimum of five years. Groups and organizations may receive this recognition for 10, 25 and 50 years of service and every 10 year increment thereafter.

Spirit of Thunder Bay Award

This special award recognizes an individual who has volunteered time toward improving and enriching the community of Thunder Bay. This is an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership, innovation and meaningful voluntary contributions, and has a minimum of 15 years of cumulative volunteer experience in Thunder Bay.

Deadline is Friday, February 17, 2023. An awards gala will be held in April, on behalf of the City of Thunder Bay and City Council, to recognize the winners in each category.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/citizenawards