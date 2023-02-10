President Joy Harris encourages the public to buy while explaining how the funds raised will be used, ” Proceeds will support NES’s newest addition to their fleet, Pumper 104. This lighter, rapid-attack, vehicle would benefit from a portable pump like the one purchased for the new Pumper 108 last year. New hoses are also on the wish list. You could also win big from the comfort of your home!”

In his summary of 2022, Chief Dale Ashbee expressed his thanks to NFRA, ” THANK YOU to all those who have assisted Neebing Emergency Services (NES) over the past year 2022; from providing active assistance at a scene, to acknowledging NES services received or by supporting one of the Neebing Fire Rescue (NFRA) fund-raising activities held throughout the past year. All manner of community support is greatly appreciated, as our team aims to continue to provide its designated services under the banner of “neighbours helping neighbours “ in their time of need. A special thanks as well to NFRA members, who have demonstrated great skill in adapting to the changing restrictions of the pandemic-world over the past year, repeatedly devising alternate ‘safe’ ways to allow them to continue raising funds as needed for NES equipment purchases.”

The NFRA board invites anyone living in Ontario and aged 18 and over to join us in raising funds for us and for you in the “newest game in town”.