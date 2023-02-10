KENORA – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged Kelvin MEEKIS with Assault with a weapon after an incident which occurred at a downtown business.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 7:09 p.m. members of the OPP were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Second Street South to a report of an Assault call. Police were advised that a male had attacked the manager and that they were fighting outside.

Police were then told that the male had left and returned and tried to attack the manager with a knife before leaving a second time.

The OPP attended immediately and were able to locate the person nearby.

As a result of the investigation Police have charged 25-year-old Kelvin MEEKIS of Kenora, with the following charges under the Criminal Code (CC):

· Assault with a Weapon, contrary to sec. 267(a) CC

· Fail to Comply with a Probation Order, contrary to sec. 733.1(1) CC

MEEKIS was held in custody to answer to the charges.