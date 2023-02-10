Fort FRANCES – NEWS – OPP Officers on general patrol duties conducted a traffic stop 0n February 8, 2023, that led to Hailey Debungie being arrested and charged with impaired operation, and driving while prohibited charges.

OPP report that at approximately 3:18 a.m., members of the Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol duties within the Town of Fort Frances and observed a sedan driving abnormally.

A traffic stop was conducted, the driver of the vehicle was prohibited from driving in Canada. Incident to arrest, officers conducted a mandatory alcohol screen. The driver of the vehicle failed the roadside screen and was subsequently arrested for impaired operation and charged accordingly under the Criminal Code (CC).

As a result of the investigation, Hailey Debungie, 21-years-old, of Fort Frances, has been charged with:

– Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to sec. 320.14 (1)(b) of the CC

– Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, contrary to sec. 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

Debungie is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 27, 2023.

The OPP encourage anyone who suspects impaired driving to call 911. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.