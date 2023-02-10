Thunder Bay – News – Police arrested five local suspects on drug-trafficking related charges following an investigation into a possible home takeover on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Blucher Avenue just before 11:30 am on Thursday, February 9th to check on the welfare of a person who was a suspected victim of a home takeover situation.

When police entered the home they observed evidence of ongoing drug trafficking activity. Five suspects were located and arrested without incident.

Police located a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and firearm ammunition.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit assisted with the drug trafficking investigation.

The total estimated street value of drugs seized totals about $10,000.

The suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Jonathan James BECKER, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Loyal Abel MCKAY, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 2

Jeremy Tyler Wade MEQUANAWAP, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Sonny Rex Marvin PATAYASH, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay woman was charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

She has since been released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The remaining accused appeared in bail court on Friday, February 10th and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.