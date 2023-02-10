Thunder Bay – Weather – The conditions will be slightly cooler today before a warmer weekend.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of now flurries this morning. Skies will becoming sunny this afternoon. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight clear skies will becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13 with temperature rising to minus 7 by morning. Wind chill minus 17 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is -24 in Fort Frances. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is at -12 expecting a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning then sunny. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight A few clouds with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Kenora

Kenora is at -20 this morning under clear skies. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with clear skies becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.

Attawapikat

A mix of sun and cloud for Friday. Winds will be lifteght at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 26 this evening.