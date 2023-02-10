THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged a Thunder Bay woman with impaired operation following a two-vehicle collision that happened late Thursday evening.

Officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the corner of Memorial and Central Avenues at about 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 following reports of a motor vehicle collision that had recently occurred.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

When officers arrived, they observed two heavily damaged vehicles – a small crossover SUV and a larger red SUV.

When officers approached the red vehicle and spoke to the driver they observed multiple signs of impairment by alcohol.

The female motorist was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

At the police headquarters, the female refused to provide a sample of her breath.

A 41-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Failure or Refusal to Comply with Breath Demand

She was released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date.

Thursday evening into Friday morning represented a busy night for incidents of impaired driving. Within 12 hours, TBPS officers had made four arrests connected to impaired driving.