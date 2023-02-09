Thunder Bay – Sports – The Confederation College Thunderhawks are set to kick off a brand new curling format at the 2023 Ontario Colleges Athletics Association’s (OCAA’s) Provincial Curling Championships. Niagara College Knights will host the February 9 – 11 tournament at the Welland Curling Club (Welland, Ontario). Seven colleges from across the province are set to compete at the competition.

Thunderhawks Coaches, Dan Stezenko, Faith Hebert and Jeremy Bertoldo are excited to introduce the college’s Mixed Doubles Team members. Returning curlers Sean Maurik and Katrina Slomke will represent Team #1, and rookie curlers Tya Dell & Joshua Palmai will compete as Team #2. Coincidentally, the two teams will face each other in the first draw Thursday at 9:30 am.

“This is a first for Confederation College as they enter the Mixed Doubles competition of the OCAA Provincial Curling Championships,” says Susan Tucker, SUCCI, Administrator, Athletics & Recreation. Our Thunderhawks look forward to the challenge of curling in a new format of gameplay.”

SUCCI, Confederation College’s student union, offers athletic competition opportunities in five Varsity sports and one sports team. SUCCI and Confederation College Athletics are members of the Ontario College Athletic Association (OCAA).

Tournament information, ice times and scores will be updated at https://www.ocaa.com/sports/curling/index.