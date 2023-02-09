THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person MD Shahriar ASIF, 24 years old.

MD Shahriar ASIF was last in contact with family on January 21, 2023.

MD Shahriar ASIF is described as 6’4″, 160 lbs, with short black wavy hair and a fair complexion.

There is no description of what MD was last wearing..

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com