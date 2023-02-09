THUNDER BAY – Sports – The Thunder Bay AAA Kings are gearing up for the conclusion of regular season play in the Greater Toronto Hockey League this weekend.

Each of Thunder Bay’s AAA teams will play four times, beginning with a single contest each on Friday night.

Then comes two tilts apiece Saturday before wrapping things up with matinee action and single games Sunday on their docket.

SCHEDULE



Friday, February 10

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U13: vs. Reps Hockey Club 7:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)

U18: vs. North York Rangers (Scotiabank Pond 1)

U16: vs. Mississauga Senators 9:15 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U15: vs. Toronto Titans 9:25 p.m. (Westwood 3)

Saturday, February 11

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U18: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 10:40 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U13: vs. Markham Majors 12:10 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U15: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 12:15 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 1)

U16: vs. Toronto Red Wings 1:55 p.m. (Westwood 5)

U13: vs. Mississauga Rebels 3:35 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U15: vs. Mississauga Senators 5:25 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U18: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 5:25 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U16: vs. Reps Hockey Club 6:55 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

Sunday, February 12

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U13: vs. Don Mills Flyers 12:25 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U18: vs. Vaughan Kings 1 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U15: vs. Mississauga Rebels 1:40 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U16: vs. Don Mills Flyers 1:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 3)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Feb. 8)

U18: 11-15-6

U16: 8-21-3

U15: 4-23-5

U13: 3-25-4

GTHL SCOREBOARD LINK

THE WEEK THAT WAS

The were mixed results for the Kings last weekend in the GTHL as they also took to the ice in Toronto.

Here’s a look at how each of the four Thunder Bay squads made out.

U18: Just missing out on an unbeaten weekend, the U18 Kings had to settle for three wins in four games played.

Friday night they edged the Toronto Marlboros 2-1 thanks to the goaltending of Sam Keene, along with goals courtesy of Emerson DeGiacomo and Mitch Vanderwey.

Building on that, they went on to clip the Don Mills Flyers 3-1, backed by two Kaden Goodwin markers.

Also scoring was Evan Lachimea, with Travis Smith getting the win between the pipes.

A third straight victory then came Saturday evening as they bounced the Toronto Titans 5-1.

There, Matthew Lysak scored twice, with Ben Exell, Eric Sheriff and Vanderwey contributing offensively, as did affiliate Sammy Sargent, who doled out a couple of helpers.

Smith was solid once more in a winning cause.

Coming up short in the finale, the squad lost 5-2 to the Mississauga Rebels, that included an empty netter in the defeat.

Sherriff and Sargent scored for Thunder Bay with assists from Exell and Lysak. Smith was in net for the loss.

U16: Going .500 in their most recent GTHL on-ice run, the U16s from the Lakehead posted a pair of victories and had a couple of defeats as well.

They started with a close 3-2 loss at the hands of the Toronto Titans, with Cooper Labelle notching both Thunder Bay tallies.

Answering back with a 4-3 triumph against the North York Rangers, the Kings got goals from Matthew Bertolin, Lucas Bailey, Easton Mikus and Brady Richards, while Carter Poddubny dished out a pair of assists.

After getting blanked 3-0 by the Toronto Young Nationals, the club finished off by doubling up the Markham Majors 4-2.

Leading the way offensively was Poddubny who had two markers, and set-up another, while Bertolin and Mikus also found the back of the net.

U15: A hectic five-game slate, that included a make-up contest from one that was called off earlier in the campaign, saw the Kings go 0-4-1.

They lost to the Toronto Jr. Canadiens (6-1); Don Mills Flyers (5-3); Markham Majors (4-1) and the Toronto Red Wings (7-4) while battling to a drew versus the North York Rangers (2-2).

U13: Thunder Bay’s U13s fell 6-1 to both the Mississauga Senators and the Vaughan Kings while being topped 6-2 in meetings with the Toronto Red Wings and the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

Among the goal scorers over the weekend were Brady Nash, with a pair, while Owen Trevisanutto, Jace Voortman and Felix Sapay.



Photo credit: James Mirabelli