Thunder Bay – Weather – Warmer weather continues. Although a cooling trend is coming. There are no weather alerts for our reporting area. Travel to Southern Ontario will likely present some challenges.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to minus 7 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

The temperature will be falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Expect a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Kenora

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

The temperature will be falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 7 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 24.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.