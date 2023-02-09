Thunder Bay – Weather – Warmer weather continues. Although a cooling trend is coming. There are no weather alerts for our reporting area. Travel to Southern Ontario will likely present some challenges.
Thunder Bay
Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning.
High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight will see periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 22 overnight.
Fort Frances
Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50.
The temperature will be falling to minus 7 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 21 overnight.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.
The temperature will be falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Expect a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 22 overnight.
Kenora
Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.
The temperature will be falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 7 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.
Sachigo Lake
Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.
High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 24.
Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.