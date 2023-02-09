THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Confederation College will host a School of Health Open House on Saturday Feb 11, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The event takes place at the college’s Shuniah Building and is open to the public.

Faculty and program coordinators from the new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN), Practical Nursing, Primary Care Paramedic, Dental Hygiene, Dental Assisting, Medical Laboratory Assistant, and Medical Radiation Technologist programs will be available to talk about the programs and answer questions.

Guided tours will run every half hour and will provide the opportunity to see the labs and simulation equipment.

“We hope this open house gives prospective students, parents, and those considering a career change, a chance to see what programs we have available, and also see the labs and learning spaces,” says Alexandra Jones, Manager of Marketing, Recruitment & Communications for the college. “It will also give people an opportunity to learn more about our BScN program, which will have its first intake in the Fall.”

The School of Health, Negahneewin & Community Services offers over 20 full and part-time programs in a variety of health and community service areas. The school offers a state-of-the-art learning facility, REACH (Regional Educational Alliance for Community Health), where labs and classes are equipped with the latest technology. Resources include manikins, simulations suites, digital imaging equipment, a paramedic lab with an ambulance simulator, a mock apartment for the creation of scenarios, a 24-seat dental clinic and a 34-seat science lab.

If students have any specific questions about any of the School of Health programs, they can contact Confederation College’s Student Recruitment:recruitment@confederationcollege.ca or by calling (807) 475-6335.