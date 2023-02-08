Montreal – Trans Canada Trail is proud to announce the launch of its new virtual conversation series, Trail Talk Live, that will kick off on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at 12 pm ET.

A highlight of Trans Canada Trail’s third annual Blahs to Ahhhs winter wellness campaign, the inaugural talk will include a fireside chat about winter well-being, resilience and connection, and will feature Trans Canada Trail President & CEO, Eleanor McMahon and two special guests: Tareq Hadhad, Founder & CEO, Peace by Chocolate and Melanie Vogel, a Yukon-based German hiker who completed an epic five-year through-hike of the Trans Canada Trail in November 2022.

Media are invited to view the virtual talk and learn about Tareq and Melanie’s inspiring journeys – on the Trail, in communities across Canada – and about how the great outdoors helps with mental health and well-being.

Blahs to Ahhhs and the Trail Talk Live series are presented with generous financial support from TD Bank Group.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 12-1 pm ET

WHERE: tctrail.ca/trailtalklive-blahs2ahhhs

WHAT: Inaugural Trail Talk Live conversation focusing on winter well-being, resilience and connection