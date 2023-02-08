Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person – Jo-Ann MAGISKAN – 30 years of age.

Jo-Ann MAGISKAN was last heard from on February 6th, at approximately 4 a.m. by family members.

Jo-Ann MAGISKAN is described as an Indigenous female, standing about 4’11” tall, with a slight build, and a medium complexion. She has brown wavy medium length hair, and brown eyes. She may be wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket and black Timberland boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com