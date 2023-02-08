Thunder Bay – Business – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Prosperity Northwest Business Conference & Trade Show being held on Wednesday, February 15th at the Valhalla Hotel & Conference Centre. This full-day event is hosted in partnership with Anishnawbe Business Professional Association and supported by Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund. The presenting sponsor is Enbridge Gas.

The conference agenda focuses on regional opportunities in mining, energy, forestry. Discussions will also highlight government and industry procurement processes, Ontario’s economic outlook, and Indigenous partnership successes. Attendees will connect with 50 exhibitors from a broad range of local, regional and national organizations. A full list of speakers, topics and exhibitors is available at www.tbchamber.ca/prosperity

The conference concludes with the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting at 4:30pm featuring the Inaugural Address of the 2023 Chair of the Board, Jason Thompson followed by the Chair’s Networking Reception from 5pm to 7pm.

Tickets are still available for both the Prosperity Northwest Conference and the Chair’s Reception & AGM through online registration at www.tbchamber.ca