FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged Carlo DEGUZMAN and Husna MERRICK both residents of Alberta residents with fraud.

On February 4, 2023, Rainy River District OPP members responded to a report of suspected credit card fraud at a business in Fort Frances after numerous transactions were made to purchase lottery tickets and gift cards. The investigation determined that altered credit cards and identity documents had been fraudulently used.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Carlo DEGUZMAN, 47-years-old, and Husna MERRICK, 34-years-old, both of Calgary, Alberta, have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Fraud under $5,000

· Possession or use of a forged or falsified credit card

DEGUZMAN has further been charged with three counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order.

The accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 9, 2023.

The investigation remains ongoing and members of the Rainy River District Detachment are working to identify any other potential victims or suspects. Members of the public are urged to report credit card thefts to ensure police are able to respond.

If you or someone you know suspects they have been a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).