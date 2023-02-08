Thunder Bay – Weather – Warmer weather across Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is -15 to start the day in Thunder Bay. Skies will be clear. Wind will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight expect cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches developing this afternoon. Wind light up to 15 km/h.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this evening. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud for Wednesday. Fog patches will be developing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for clouds along with periods of light snow beginning this evening. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Amount of up to 2 centimetres of snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Kenora

Kenora is at – 6 this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches developing this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy skies. Periods of light snow will begin this evening. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Marten Falls

Periods of snow will be ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 15 overnight.